Operator keeps Detroit Dam safe, trapped as huge wildfire rages outside

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - When the Beachie Creek Fire hit the Santiam Canyon, a power plant operator at the Detroit Dam realized the fire was coming toward the powerhouse too fast, and he was trapped.
Mike Pomeroy was the only operator working at the dam on Monday night when the fires hit the Santiam Canyon. He spent 30 hours keeping the dam in operation and going through every scenario in his head, preparing for anything, he says.
Pomeroy says it was around 12 a.m. on Sept. 7 when the wind started to pick up and fires began to erupt. He says he jumped into action when the dam lost power and the generators kicked in, ensuring that the dam would continue to operate.
"What I wanted to do was make sure that those spill gates were in a position that would allow the water to flow properly, whether I had power or not," Pomeroy said.
Then, Pomeroy says he tried to evacuate, but it was too late.
"I thought I could, you know, just drive through the fire, but really all I did was drive into it," Pomeroy said. "And there was a lot of fire and debris on the road, large boulders, fallen trees, that kind of stuff. I didn't get very far before it became apparent that there was no way I was going to get through that."
In the process of trying to leave on Tuesday, he got a flat tire. Luckily, he was able to find his way back to the dam in thick smoke. He says cell service was limited, but he was able to communicate with the command centers to let them know that he'd made it back to the dam, and the message was relayed to his family.
Pomeroy settled in Tuesday night, trying to do the best he could to keep operations running at the dam and keep himself safe.
"But I began to see little red dots on my security monitors and they started to grow and I realized that was the fire," Pomeroy said. "And it was heading towards the dam, up both sides of the river, heading for the dam. And it was kind of at that point that I knew it was game time."
Pomeroy says he made preparations to shut down what he could and seek shelter inside the dam, where he through he would be the most safe. But he was concerned about air quality inside as the powerhouse and other buildings filled with smoke.
All Pomeroy could do was wait, until Wednesday, when some of the fire passed and crews were able to get to him. Pomeroy says he feels like the luckiest guy in the world.
"At the time that the incident happened I was feeling a little unlucky," Pomeroy said. "But you know, when I finally started driving out of the canyons, when they came and got me and I saw the wreckage and debris and the fire damage, I was just shocked. And you know, my heart really goes out to those families, they've lost so much."
Pomeroy says there was no structural damage to the dam or the powerhouse. He says he's grateful to everyone who played a role in keeping communication with him.
