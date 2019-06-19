SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Opponents of a cap-and-trade bill that is working its way through the Oregon State Legislature are gathering throughout the state Wednesday.
A convoy of trucks from North Plains, Vernonia, Clatsop County, and all over the state headed out early Wednesday and made their way down to the capitol to demonstrate their opposition to a bill they say will devastate their communities and cost them their jobs.
House Bill 2020 passed this week in the Oregon House, and now goes on to the Senate where it faces stiffer opposition.
Images: Opponents, truckers rally against House Bill 2020
Opponents of a cap-and-trade bill that is working its way through the Oregon State Legislature gathered throughout the state Wednesday.
HB 2020 - also known as the cap-and-trade bill - would place a cap on most of the state's greenhouse gas emissions. Major polluters would have to purchase "credits" or "allowances" for every ton of greenhouse gas they emit.
There are some built-in exceptions: Some "credits" would be given to businesses for free, and businesses could trade "credits" among themselves.
But those who oppose the bill say it would dramatically effect some of the state's rural communities and hurt businesses like timber companies.
Opponents also say it would cost transportation companies, and hike up the price at the pump with added taxes.
Meantime, some environmental groups say this is needed to improve Oregon's air quality and help save the planet. They also say it could add as many as 50,000 clean-energy jobs to the economy.
A rally against HB 2020 took place on the Capitol steps in Salem on Wednesday.
Loggers and truckers rallying against HB2020 a climate change bill in Salem. #fox12Oregon #timberunity pic.twitter.com/UOtFUTMJQt— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 19, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.