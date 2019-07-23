The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Tuesday prohibited all campfires, open flames and propane fire rings at several state parks along the Columbia River Gorge.
The ban begins 8 a.m. Wednesday at Ainsworth State Park, Memaloose State Park and Viento State Park. It applies to all areas in those parks and will be in effect until further notice, according to OPRD.
Clay Courtright, Columbia River Gorge state parks manager, says the ban is precautionary, as recent high temperatures and string winds in the Gorge have elevated the danger of accidental human-caused wildfires.
The ban applies to wood, charcoal, wood pellets and all other flames sources that cannot be extinguished immediately. Propane fire rings are prohibited too, including smaller propane rings that may fit inside or on top of existing campground fire rings. Other valve-operated flame sources, such as liquid fuel cooking devices, are allowed under the ban, but cannot be left unattended.
Smoking is allowed under the ban, but is still subject to existing rules, according to OPRD. OPRD does not have an estimate for when the ban will be lifted but says it will continue to evaluate conditions.
