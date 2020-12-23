(KPTV) – Retirees, who are required to take out a certain amount of money from their retirement account, can skip this year. And financial experts say it could save them money in the long run.
Jane and Bill Ruhl are both retired, and both said they don't need extravagant things. So, living off Jane's social security and retirement isn't a problem.
“It’s enough between those two, for us to pay all of our bills," said Jane.
This year, Bill reached the age where he's required to pull out a distribution from his retirement account.
But because of the CARES Act, he's not required to this year.
Certified Financial Planner Michael Larlee said it's a good move for people who don't need the funds right away.
“First, it allows the funds to remain invested and potentially grow, tax deferred," said Larlee with D.A. Davidson. "And second, it’s also beneficial because any distributions are taxed as ordinary income."
So, not taking out the funds could potentially mean less taxable income for 2020, he continued.
Another change this year: Larlee said people don't have to take required distributions until age 72. It used to be 701/2.
As for the Ruhls, they plan to leave Bill's retirement alone and just let it grow.
