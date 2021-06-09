PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An optometrist's office has been broken into four times in the last four months, and now they're asking the public to keep an eye out for expensive sunglasses and other items that were stolen.
Just in the past four months, Moreland Vision Source says it's lost roughly $50,000 in inventory due to four break-ins. So far, the break-ins have cost the small optometrist office located on Southeast Milwaukie Avenue about $10,000 in repairs and new security equipment. Tired of cleaning up shattered glass door, the office has installed laminate glass and made other improvements to try to keep the thieves out.
"We weren’t prepared. We didn’t have all the property security measures," said Dr. Scott Wojciechowski.
Dr. Wojciechowski has worked at Moreland Vision Source for almost 30 years. He told FOX 12 in all that time he's never had a break-in - that is until this past March, April, May, and now June.
"The first three break-ins, they targeted plain old sunglasses, which are, I think, pretty easy to resell," Dr. Wojciechowski said.
Not all the sunglasses were plain. A pair of Maui Jim's can sell for several hundred dollars - those are no longer kept in the showcase. Ray-Ban's were also stolen. This past Monday, with the high-end stuff now stored overnight in a secure place, thieves got away with eyeglass frames. No glass in them, just frames.
Dr. Wojciechowski says police used to patrol the area more often, and he thinks their presence kept crime to a minimum. He wonders if his business is paying the price for police cutbacks. Moreland Vision Source says it's still increasing security and surveillance cameras will be installed.
