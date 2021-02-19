WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Route 43 will be closed for most of the day Friday as Portland General Electric crews work to restore power to that area following a winter storm.
The closure will begin at 9 a.m. between Hidden Springs Road to the north and McKillican Street to the south.
The roadway is scheduled to reopen by 11 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure is an "all-hands effort to accomplish in one day what may otherwise require close to a week to complete."
Crews from ODOT, PGE, and the cities of West Linn and Lake Oswego will work to clear trees and restore power.
Law enforcement will be at both ends of the road closures. Local residents will have access, as well as emergency service vehicles.
