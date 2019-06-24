SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Eleven of Oregon’s state senators continued their boycott of the legislative session, Monday. FOX 12 has confirmed all the Republican senators remain out of state.
Without at least 20 state senators present, the senate cannot vote on any bills. And, with the end of the legislative session just six days away, the clock is ticking to get the missing senators back to the capitol.
The boycott is meant to block a controversial greenhouse gas Cap and Trade Bill from passing but their standoff is affecting 140 other bills, according to Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a Democrat. Although Senate Republicans say the number is closer to 127.
Steiner Hayward estimates, even after these bills are passed in the Senate, half of them would still need to be passed in the House. And, what’s worse, according to the senator, 34 of these bills are multi-million-dollar budgets awaiting senate approval.
“There is money to improve predator management and invasive species management, which is important for farmers and ranchers throughout the state,” Steiner Hayward told FOX 12.
If Republican senators do not return to the capitol by Sunday – the end of the 2019 legislative session –all remaining policy and budget bills would fail.
“They provide services to Oregonians across the state,” Steiner Hayward said of the budget bills, which she claims are “critically important.”
“The Oregon State Police budget hasn’t passed yet. In that budget is an increase to add 40 state troopers.”
Having the additional troopers is a matter of public safety, according to Steiner Hayward.
In addition to the OSP budget, Steiner Hayward told FOX 12, “There’s a significant budget for firefighting.”
The senator said the Department of Forestry wants to increase the length of time firefighters can be under contract during fire season, from three months to five.
According to her, it would give the agency more time to train the firefighters and more time for mop up after big wildfires.
The Department of Human Services budget too, has yet to pass.
According to Steiner Hayward, the agency’s budget would allow it to significantly ramp up the number of caseworkers and increase funds for foster parents.
Without a budget vote, all of these agencies will only be funded through a continuing resolution until September 15th of this year, said Steiner Hayward.
Senator Baertschiger told FOX 12, this would not be an issue, if Democrats had agreed to vote on the budgets before Senate Republicans left the state.
“I think they held them back on purpose,” Baertschiger said. “I don’t know for sure. We did extend that offer.”
He spoke to FOX 12 by phone Monday and sounded optimistic a resolution is near.
“I think we’re going through a cooling down moment," he said.
But, he still could not confirm if the Republican Caucus will return to the capitol before Sunday’s legislative deadline. Even if they do not, there are still two options to save the remaining bills.
Baertschiger explained the legislature can vote to extend the session by one week and the senate could pick up where it left off before Republican senators left the state. The would be able to move forward, voting on the dozens of remaining bills.
The second option would be for Governor Kate Brown to wait until after the session deadline and call for a special session in which case each remaining bill would die.
To be considered during the special session, lawmakers would need to redraft the bills, which would then go through public work sessions and committee, before a senate vote could take place.
Senator Steiner Hayward said a special session would be a lengthy and expensive process.
When you factor in the 148 dollars per-diem allowance lawmakers are paid while in Salem, it would cost taxpayers at least 13,320 dollars a day to extend the session.
