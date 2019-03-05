SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney is taking a 10-day medical leave of absence from the legislature, according to his office.
Sen. Courtney sent the following statement to his fellow senators Tuesday morning:
"Under the advice of my doctors, I am taking a medical leave of absence for 10 days. Senate President Tempore Laurie Monnes Anderson will manage the daily operations of the Senate until my return. Margie and I appreciate your patience and understanding during my recuperation. I look forward to returning to the Senate in full health and continuing our work together this session."
Sen. Courtney's office did not specify what medical issues the 75-year-old is dealing with. He is expected back by March 18.
This announcement comes as two women are suing Democratic Sen. Courtney, Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse and the legislature following allegations of sexual harassment from Kruse.
In the lawsuit, the women say Sen. Courtney did nothing to prevent Kruse from harassing them and looked the other way even after other women filed repeated complaints about Kruse's actions.
Courtney has been serving as the President of the Senate since 2003. Prior to, he was a member of the Oregon State Senate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.