SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Local high school students testified before lawmakers in Salem Monday in support of House Bill 2191, which would make it easier for students to call in sick for mental health issues.
Currently, many Oregon schools don't recognize mental health as a legitimate reason to call in sick; the students who testified Monday said that needs to change.
"There's a bigger problem at hand than students missing school, which is students taking their own life into their hands with risk of suicide and stuff like that," Derek Evans, a senior at Sandy High School, said. "So, although absenteeism might go up, it might save lives and, in my opinion, that's well worth it."
In addition to several high school students, the chief executive of behavioral health from Providence Health and Services also testified in support of the bill.
