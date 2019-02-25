MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Marion County woman accused of giving cocaine to her toddler has been arrested in Texas.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Kalin Swartz in Midland County Sunday morning.
According to court papers, Swartz gave cocaine to her 2-year-old son in September 2017. She was indicted a few months later, but last December, investigators learned she had left Oregon.
Court papers say she stayed with a man in Indiana, but his ex-girlfriend called Marion County authorities when she learned about Swartz’s background.
The ex-girlfriend also told investigators that Swartz crashed her truck and had admitted to stealing a credit card. Swartz will likely face a number of charges when she is extradited back to Oregon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.