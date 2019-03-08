Oregon 6-year-old spends nearly two months at OHSU for treatment of Tetanus

PORTLAND, OR. (KPTV) - It took nearly two months in the hospital, more than $800,000 in medical bills, and at least a hundred care providers to get an Oregon child back in good health after he was diagnosed with Tetanus.
He got sick back in 2017.
But we’re just now getting details on this case from the CDC and hearing from the doctors who treated him.
“We had a hard time taking care of this child, watching him suffer,” Dr. Judith Guzman-Cottrill, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at OHSU Doernbecher’s, said.
In the summer of 2017, the 6-year-old boy from Oregon spent 57 days at OHSU Doernbecher’s for treatment of what doctors say was a severe case of Tetanus.
A new report from the CDC details what happened. It says the child had no immunizations when he cut his forehead while playing outside on a farm.
The cut was cleaned and stitched at home.
Then, about a week later, he experienced jaw clenching, muscle spasms and difficulty breathing, among other serious symptoms.
Doctors diagnosed him with tetanus, which is essentially a poison to the nervous system. It’s a bacteria found in dirt and often in the intestines of animals. In humans, it can be deadly.
The little boy spent most of his nearly two months here in the intensive care unit, on a respirator.
“He couldn’t speak because of the lock jaw, but he looked like he was in a lot of pain,” Guzman-Cottrill said.
She and Pediatric Critical Care Dr. Carl Eriksson are two of at least a hundred care providers who treated the child. They say it was a challenging case for a few reasons.
One, how uncommon it is.
“Very few physicians in the U.S. know how to manage Tetanus because it’s so rare,” Eriksson said.
They had to rely on colleagues and literature from developing countries to come up with a treatment plan.
And two, because they say it was hard to see this child suffering, especially from a preventable infection.
“We take care of those kids who do fall through the cracks of incomplete immunization, and so there is certainly a level of frustration there, but when we have cases like this, where we aren’t sure if they’re going to make it and then they do, it’s a wonderful ending to the story,” Guzman-Cottrill said.
They’re not releasing the name of the patient for his privacy. His hospital bills totaled more than $800,000.
He was given a Tetanus shot at the hospital, but the family declined a second dose of the vaccine.
