Oregon AG announces grants for non-profits providing culturally specific victim services

Thursday, the Oregon Attorney General’s office announced that $5 million in grants are being awarded to non-profit organizations that offer culturally specific victim services.
The money is being distributed to 12 non-profits around the state.
One of those non-profits is Bradley Angle, a non-profit that helps people who are currently experiencing domestic violence or survivors who are experiencing the effects of that violence. They provide culturally specific advocacy for Black and African-American people as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community.
They say organizations that have missions like this are generally underfunded and have a harder time getting grants and funding. They say there are far fewer grants for non-profits with culturally specific advocacy.
That’s why they say this grant is so exciting. They say it will help with their plans to target the LGBTQ+ community over the next several years.
“It’s just really exciting to see our local government is hearing the needs of the community and responding to it in an appropriate way and I hope that it’s a really great call to action to the community and inspires the community to start recognizing what these other organizations in the community are doing and to help them do that,” said Leslie West, the development director for Bradley Angle.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced these grants at the same time she released a new report discussing the obstacles that marginalized communities face in getting fair and unbiased justice when they are victims of crime.
She says she hopes these grants will help address issues of discrimination and bias and provide more access for marginalized communities.
West says she is glad that these grants will help to shed light on organizations that need more community support and funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.