PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Department of Homeland Security is one of several groups now being sued by Oregon’s attorney general.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is suing the DHS, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protection Service, accusing their agents of unlawful law enforcement.
Rosenblum says they’re violating the civil rights of Oregonians by seizing and holding people without probable cause.
She also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which if granted, would immediately stop federal officers from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.
Rosenblum said in part, “The federal administration has chosen Portland to use their scare tactics to stop our residents from protesting police brutality and from supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Every American should be repulsed when they see this happening. If this can happen here in Portland, it can happen anywhere.”
Her office is also launching a criminal investigation into reports of a protester being badly hurt by a federal officer.
The protester was injured outside the Justice Center last week.
His mother tells FOX 12 that her son was shot in the forehead and some of his optical bones are shattered. He may also possibly have brain injuries, but he should survive.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(7) comments
'Oregon AG suing federal agencies for allegedly violating Oregonians' civil rights' The Oregon AG is nothing more than Kate Brown's lapdog, and equally as worthless. She joins with other states AG's, putting her name on briefs and bills that seek to trample individual rights. She is an elected official which means she is subject to a recall.
When will Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum start suing the rioters, for violating the rights of businesses, property owners and citizens for the damage they have done and blocking anyone in downtown from freely traveling without the fear of rioters blocking streets and sidewalks.
How do these supposed leaders sleep at night? Look at all the graffiti in the picture. That is peaceful? Causing millions of dollars in damage is supposed to be a good thing??? These people are sick in the head!
No comments. Everyone's afraid of vendetta from the AG office.
Mr. Kate Brown, please take your minions and relocate south of the border....the one south of California should suit you all.
So, since when does an Attorney General of any State get to act as a Plaintiff attorney on behalf of protesters (the "Oregonians" in this headline, apparently)? If these people think that their civil rights have been violated, why can't they get their own lawyer? Why do we need to have the (taxpayer-funded) AG do that for them? This is another good example of our lovely Attorney General just pandering and making a political statement, while wasting time and taxpayers money...
Those federal officers are ENFORCING MY RIGHTS !
It's YOU and BROWN and WHEELER who have IGNORED MY RIGHTS !!
Get bent!
