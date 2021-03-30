(KPTV) -- Farm, agricultural workers and food processors became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, as part of Group 6 of Phase 1B in Oregon.
It’s a big deal in Marion County, particularly the northern county, where a high percentage of Latinx people live and work in farming and agriculture, and have suffered disproportionately from the virus.
“They don’t have the luxury of just going home and working from home,” said Daysi Bedolla, the organizing director for PCAN, which is an advocacy group for farm workers.
“We are very excited for (farm workers) get the vaccine and that they qualify, but definitely we wish it would have been sooner,” Bedolla said.
“There were a lot of issues of access to the prevention – at the beginning when the pandemic started it was a lot of just English information and we continue to see that right now with the vaccines,” Bedolla said.
Other barriers included the distance to mass vaccine sites, such as Portland and Salem.
That’s why Legacy Health said it worked with the Oregon Health Authority and county to open a vaccine clinic about six weeks ago at its Woodburn Health Center.
The hospital group said it vaccinated about 7,000 community members so far, but there are plans to make it even easier for agricultural workers to get vaccinated.
“We’ve started to work with employer groups, so large farms, food processors, those sorts of companies,” said Jonathan Avery, president of the Willamette Region for Legacy Health. “We’re trying to do mobile pop-up clinics for groups of around 50 to 100 people at a time.”
Legacy Health also plans to offer special vaccine clinics just for farm workers at its Woodburn Health Center.
They hope to start offering the mobile clinics in April.
