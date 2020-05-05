Oregon Air National Guard helping Multnomah Co. respond to COVID-19

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Air National Guard is helping Multnomah County with its COVID-19 response.
Citizen airmen with the 142nd Wing are volunteering at the county’s emergency operation center in downtown Portland. They’re taking in all the PPE donations that are sent to Portland from the state and then getting those supplies out to where they’re needed most.
They also helped get six new shelters in the county up and running, making sure they have the right bedding and setup.
“It feels really good,” Master Sgt. Kara Oxner said. “We enlisted in the military to not only help our country, not only nationally and internationally, but also to help our community her in Oregon."
Officials say the volunteers’ efficiency and expertise have been invaluable.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.