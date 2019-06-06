Oregon aircrews rescue injured seaman, stranded hiker in separate rescue missions

WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) - Coast Guard aircrews rescued an injured seaman off the Oregon coast and a stranded hiker south of Port Orford in two separate rescues missions Wednesday night.
According to USGS, the rescues involved an MG-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend.
The rescue off the Oregon Coast occurred near the Columbia River entrance just after 8 p.m. and involved a 26-year-old man suffering from upper-body spasms, USGS says.
The aircrew hoisted the man, a Ukranian crewmember, off the vessel, the Nordic Stavanger, and transported him to emergency medical services in Warrenton. According to USGS, the man was suffering from spasms believed to be linked to a cut suffered two days prior that was not treated for Tetanus.
The man was later transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria for treatment. Watchstanders notified the vessel’s agent and Customs and Border Protection.
The rescue near Port Orford occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. and involved a hiker stuck on a ledge 200 feet above the shoreline in Humbug Mountain State Park, which is just south of Port Orford.
Local responders requested helicopter support after determining there was no safe land access to conduct the rescue. The USGS aircrew hoisted the hiker to safety and delivered him to authorities.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.