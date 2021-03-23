PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Oregonians have plenty of basketball to watch this March: All four Oregon and Oregon State basketball teams are in the NCAA tournament at the same time for the first time ever.
Both Oregon and Oregon State women's teams are headed to the second round. The Oregon and Oregon State men's teams are in the Sweet 16. For the Beavers, that's their first time since 1982.
"It's pretty cool, had no expectations for them to make the tournament let alone win two games. It's just fun to watch them play hard and win," Beavers fan Camilo Velasquez said.
With the Ducks moving on too, some Oregonians are now finding themselves in a rare spot cheering on both teams.
"Usually we’re cheering against the Beavers, Civil War, football, but today we were actually really excited to see the whole PAC-12 kill it, Beavers included," Ducks fan Agnes Herba said.
"The word madness is there, to be watching both Oregon teams get there and all the upsets that have already happened, its just been fun," Joe DiPietro said.
FOX 12 learned quickly though not everyone is putting rivalry aside.
"I don’t really care about the Ducks being in it but for Oregon State I think it's great for Oregon State for the Beavers, it's pretty fantastic to see them in the tournament. I'm proud of them, it's pretty cool," Velasquez said.
Fans enjoyed what felt like some normalcy watching games at Spirit of 77.
"It feels good to be together again, also be around people to watch sports in person with a beer live kind of thing," Taylor Gaussoin said.
DiPietro and Gaussoin happen to have another connection to the tournament.
They started Fancutouts.com, which makes cardboard fans we’ve grown used to seeing at games during the pandemic. They’ve made over 100,000 of them for 120 different universities, including Duck ones and Beaver ones. They’re doing it this year for the Final Four, and afterwards fans can get them shipped home.
"Not only will you be there in the Final Four no matter what, but you also get a souvenir from another wacky year in sports," Gaussoin said.
Until then we’ll all keep watching and rooting as the madness continues.
