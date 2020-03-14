PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health Authority has announced 6 new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 36.
OHA reported three cases in Washington County, two in Deschutes County and one in Linn County.
One of the Deschutes County cases is related to travel to a country where the virus is actively spreading while the Linn County one is at the Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. The other cases are believed to have been acquired in the community.
“With these latest test results, our concerns and efforts remain laser focused on our 9 honored veteran residents who are presumptive positive for COVID-19,” said Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “We are vigilantly working with Oregon Health Authority, Linn County Public Health and other partners to ensure all possible steps are being taken to help mitigate additional impact to our residents and staff. Our thoughts are with the affected veterans and all residents, as well as their families.”
Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:
• Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
Health officials say COVID-19 spreads like the flu when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes close to another person (about 6 feet). The symptoms usually develop within 14 days.
