SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the murder conviction and death sentence of a man found guilty of stabbing a woman to death in the late '90s.

According to court documents, 60-year-old Jesse Lee Johnson was convicted of aggravated murder in 2004 for the 1998 stabbing death of Harriet “Sunny” Laverne Thompson in Salem. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest more than 20 years ago. Before his 2004 trial, he declined to accept a plea agreement for first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery.

The court ruled that Johnson's defense attorneys failed to properly investigate evidence that could have affected the outcome of the trial, specifically, not interviewing a neighbor who repeatedly said she had information about the case.

Thompson's neighbor said she saw a white man arrive at Thompson's house the night she was killed, one who had been to Thompson's house "many, many" times. She said she heard loud noises and screaming, both of which intensified before she heard a loud thud followed by "total silence." She said the white man "flew" out of the house and ran away, and she saw a black man walking down the driveway about 15 minutes later like he "was in disbelief."

The neighbor said she approached an investigator at the scene of the crime the next morning, but the officer reportedly told her to go home and that he didn't need any help. As the investigation continued, another neighbor brought a detective to the first neighbor's house, but when she started telling him what she saw the night Thompson was killed, he stopped her and said "that won't be necessary." The neighbor said the officer then used racial slurs to describe the victim and potential suspects. Twelve years later, she said a photo of Johnson did not resemble the man she saw walking down the driveway that night.

Johnson's conviction and death sentence were automatically reviewed by the Oregon Supreme Court as required by Oregon Law. In 2007, the court affirmed Johnson's conviction and death sentence, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. Johnson pursued another challenge to his conviction in 2008, but after seven years of litigation, the post-conviction court denied his challenge in May 2015.

Judge denies Oregon murderer’s request for post-conviction DNA testing Marion County Circuit Court Judge Channing Bennett denied Jesse Lee Johnson’s motion for post-conviction DNA testing Monday.

Two Portland lawyers, Ryan O'Connor and Jed Peterson of O'Connor Weber, represented Johnson in the appeal.

“Today’s opinion is a long overdue step toward righting a terrible injustice. Jesse Lee Johnson is an innocent man who has spent more than 20 years in prison sentenced to death for a murder he did not commit. The evidence in this case shows that racism and police misconduct played a significant role in Mr. Johnson’s wrongful conviction in 2004. I am hopeful that now, in 2021, and with the benefit of this Court of Appeals opinion, the prosecutors will do the right thing and drop the charges against Mr. Johnson.”

Johnson is also represented by two attorneys with the Oregon Innocence Project in a separate, pending appeal for DNA testing.

The Marion County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors are reviewing the decision and speaking with the victim's family before deciding whether to retry the case.