Oregon Army National Guard distributes PPE to counties, tribal nations statewide

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Army National Guard distributed personal protective equipment to all 36 counties, nine tribal nations and two tribal health agencies statewide Monday.
Citizen-soldiers with the National Guard assisted communities of all sizes with their inventories of masks, gloves and other critical equipment.
The PPE was first delivered to a central storage warehouse in Wilsonville as part of a larger shipment from the federal government.
The Oregon Military Department and the Oregon National Guard have been assisting communities throughout the state since Gov. Kate Brown’s Feb. 28th announcement to convene the Coronavirus Response Team. The team is tasked with coordinating state and local agencies and health authorities for overall response.
“These are your friends and neighbors putting on a uniform to help out in their local communities,” said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “We are just one part of an amazing Oregon team.”
Approximately 200 members of the Oregon National Guard are on orders providing direct assistance throughout Oregon, which include logistical, communications and other operational COVID-19 requested support.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.