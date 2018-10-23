PORTLAND OR (KPTV) - Against the backdrop of a national debate about immigration, Oregon voters will have the chance to decide if it’s time for a change in policy at the local level.
Ballot Measure 105 would roll back the state’s so-called “sanctuary law,” which limits the use of state and local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws.
“People want to feel protected in their own state,” Cynthia Kendoll said, President of Oregonians for Immigration Reform, the organization that pushed to get Measure 105 on the ballot. “If you have come to the United States legally, if you’ve come as they say “through the front door,” there’s absolutely no concern to you.”
But Andrea Williams, Executive Director of CAUSA, an immigrants’ rights organization, believes the passage of Measure 105 would be a step backward for the state.
“Prior to this law, legislators were hearing countless stories from Oregonians who were being targeted based solely on how they looked,” Williams said.
Ramon Ramirez, who advocates on behalf of farm workers in Woodburn, remembers the years before Oregon’s sanctuary law was passed in 1987, when Woodburn police regularly set up roadblocks on Highway 99 and Highway 214.
“If you were white, you were let go. You were past the roadblock. If you were Latino, you got pulled over to the side where there’s three immigration buses and all these immigration agents. That’s racial profiling,” Ramirez said.
Repealing the 31-year-old sanctuary law has the support of 16 of the state’s elected sheriffs, who signed a letter in support of Measure 105 written by Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin.
“To suggest that repealing a 31-year-old statute will suddenly send our law enforcement officers into a tailspin of racial profiling, I would find very insulting if I was a law enforcement officer,” Kendoll said.
Other sheriffs, including Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, have publicly opposed Measure 105, arguing that repealing the sanctuary law would make people feel less safe reporting crimes or talking with police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.