Oregon bars, restaurants begin serving cocktails to-go

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- On Thursday, Oregon restaurants and bars can temporarily start serving cocktails to-go as part of a recent bill passed by the Oregon Legislature.
Governor Kate Brown signed the legislation on Wednesday.
For Shine Distillery & Grill in North Portland, owner Jon Poteet says he's embracing the changes as this year's been full of adjustments and surprises.
"Yeah we've certainly had to do the pandemic pivot a lot around here," Poteet said.
The distillery shifted to producing and selling hand sanitizer during the pandemic.
Most recently, Poteet put together a drive-thru, complete with drag queen performances for his distillery.
Now, he's quickly making changes to be able to serve cocktails to-go.
"This definitely has the potential to be a really nice little lifeline," Poteet said. "What this is going to allow us to do is when we are selling our dinners which we've been doing like I said through the drag-thru, now we're going to be able to add another $20 to $40 per ticket."
Poteet says this quick action by state leaders is a huge help for struggling bars and restaurants.
He says he'll be able to bring back more employees with the cocktails to-go program.
Here are some of the main rules according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC):
- There are limits on drink sizes based on the type of liquor or wine being purchased by a customer.
- Every sale of a drink must be purchased with food.
- All mixed drinks and single servings of wine must be in a sealed container before leaving the licensed premises.
"The packaging that we have chosen to go with is I kind of jokingly say is similar to a Capri Sun juice pouch," Poteet said. "Put a tamper resistant sticker over the top of it and then send it out the door."
Under OLCC's guidelines delivery of to-go cocktails is between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
According to the OLCC, restaurants and bars are responsible for verifying the age of the person receiving the to-go cocktails and must not complete the order if the person receiving it is intoxicated.
"If somebody arrives or even when they're ordering on the phone if they sound intoxicated, we will deny that order. We want to keep everybody safe. We don't want to be creating hazards," Poteet said.
