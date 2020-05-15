MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Bars could reopen Friday in 31 of the 36 Oregon counties. But some bartenders in areas that haven’t opened back up are concerned about making ends meet when the time comes.
FOX 12 spoke with a Salem bartender Friday, who wants to remain anonymous, because she hasn’t told her employer she’s thinking about leaving her job yet.
But she said the potential life change isn’t because Marion County is still awaiting approval to enter phase one, but because when it does, bars must close by 10 p.m.
“Our busiest hours are between midnight to 2 o’clock in the morning,” she said.
The bartender tells FOX 12 that’s when she makes most of her money, averaging $800 a week in tips before the pandemic.
“That’s going to take away a lot of money from the bartenders closing that early,” she said.
“We’re not one of those bars where you sit down and eat,” she continued. “We attract a younger crowd, so they tend to come out after 9 p.m.”
She said the bar she works at also has pool tables and karaoke, both banned activities for now under new OHA guidance.
“I can’t say I know how much I’m going to make now,” she said.
Aaron Howard is the President and Founder of Northwest Bartenders Association. He agrees 10 p.m. is too early for a bar to close.
“The nightlife really does start at 10 p.m.,” he said.
Howard said if bars follow all the new requirements meant to keep people safe, like employees wearing face coverings and everyone keeping a safe physical distance, then they should be able to stay open longer.
“A lot of people are looking for plan b right now,” said Howard. “You know, they’re looking for secondary jobs. They’re looking for secondary things that they can do in their career, which is unfortunate, because it’s something that we all love and we’re truly passionate about in what we do.”
