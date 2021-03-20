Oregon basketball player's viral tweet leads to women's facility update

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new and improved weight room for the NCAA women's basketball teams was unveiled Saturday after the organization received intense backlash for not providing the women with the same workout facilities as the men.
The University of Oregon's Sedona Prince shared a video that went viral, showcasing the two's disparities. It has been viewed more than 14 million times on social media. In a new video Saturday, Prince posted the new weight room, and she and her team are celebrating the victory.
"Guess what, guys? We got a weight room! Yeah!" Prince said.
Social media is powerful. Thank you for all of y’all’s support pic.twitter.com/YR5ZNwywv6— Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 20, 2021
Prince said when she saw it for the first time, she knew she couldn't just let it go.
"When I saw it in person, I was like man," she said. "I gotta put this out like I gotta video it and show everyone what's going on," she said.
She received support from athletes like Steph Curry, Billie Jean King and many others.
"As soon as Steph Curry kind of quote tweeted it, I knew this was going to be pretty big," Prince said. "And then I didn't really know if there was going to be a change or not, but now there has been, and I'm really happy. And all the rest of the girls are very happy to use our new weight room."
UO's Women's Basketball Coach Kelly Graves said he's proud of what she did.
"What a powerful lesson for them, the voices of our student-athletes are incredible, and Sedona leads that charge, Graves said. "She's not afraid to be out front."
The NCAA did apologize, and the Senior VP of Women's Basketball, Lynn Holzman, said in part, "We fell short this year in what we have been doing to prepare in the last 60 days for 64 teams to be in San Antonio. We acknowledge that."
Coach Graves said now it's time to focus on the tournament and their next game.
"Change was made, and I applaud the NCAA, they admitted to the problem, and they've tried to make a change. In the short term, my guess is it probably still doesn't look like the guys, but they've tried to remedy it, so I applaud them for that," he said.
Prince and her team are now celebrating the victory, ready to move on.
"With the weights that we were provided, we can't become, you know, the best of our abilities," she said. "So you know that kind of message of you don't need it, the men need it, that was kind of portrayed. But, the apology was—it's all forgiven and now that there's action in place, it's all made up for."
