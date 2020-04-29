PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many products are still hard to find during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even when they can be found, some sellers are asking for very high prices. So, when do you know if you’re being price gouged, or if the price is related to supply and demand?
The Better Business Bureau has seen a massive increase in reports of price gouging during this pandemic.
“Since January, we’ve seen a 279% increase in complaints being filed with us alleging price gouging,” Danielle Kane, the Oregon state director for the BBB, said.
Kane says many of those reports are for items like toilet paper, masks, hand sanitizer, and some groceries. But, she says you should also expect a price increase on many of these items.
“Things are going to increase in price as we see some shifts in the supply chain,” Kane said.
But, when is it too much?
Chris Rectenwald, an Oregon resident, said she needed hand sanitizer, and because of her age sent her daughter out shopping for it.
“Normally you can get it at the Dollar Store just one dollar for two ounces, but they were out,” Rectenwald said.
So, her daughter tried another store and found it; however, the price per bottle was not what they expected.
“She said, mom they have it here, but it’s $3.99 for two ounces, do you want me to get it? And I said, what choice do we have?” Rectenwald said.
She said charging $3.99 for two ounces of hand sanitizer just doesn’t seem fair.
“I was really, really angry because it seemed like price gouging and taking advantage of our situation of need,” Rectenwald said.
Kane says in Oregon, there is a pretty straightforward way to tell if a business is charging too much.
“Oregon price gouging is defined as anything that is marked up above 15% of the normal retail price,” she said.
Kane says if you are out and notice that something is priced above that 15% increase, you should contact the BBB or the Oregon Attorney General so that it can be investigated.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.