PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The pandemic has hit businesses across the country hard with shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, but some businesses are thriving, including in Oregon.
Bicycle shops across the Portland metro area say they’re busier than normal. It’s a trend mirrored at other shops across the country.
At Bike Gallery Downtown, you might notice more empty racks than usual. Owner Mike Olson says that’s because more and more people are turning to two wheels for entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olson says sales are booming at his shop. He says sales right now are up approximately 60-percent over last year at this time.
Olson says he is selling three times the number of lower-cost entry level bikes.
“It’s just brand new riders, it’s lots of people that are pulling out old bikes that are dusty and cobwebbed with flat tires and wanting to get them fixed up or they’re buying a new basic bike,” Olson said.
On a nice day, Olson said most of his Portland-area shops have lines out the door. That’s despite the fact that many more shoppers are buying bikes online, making up about 70-percent of Bike Gallery’s sales, compared to the usual 10-percent, he says.
Other bike shops in the area say they are experiencing similar boosts in business. Olson says bikes are selling so fast, there is currently a national shortage.
