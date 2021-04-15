Oregon bill could extend grace period for tenants with back rent until next February

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon tenants may soon have even more time to pay their rent back. Senate Bill 282 aims to extend the grace period for tenants who were unable to make rent due to the pandemic.
"Imagine losing your job and not being able to pay rent for an entire year? Most people are living paycheck to paycheck. Where are they going to get a year’s worth of rent?" Leeor Schweitzer, an organizer with Portland Tenants United, said.
SB 282 aims to give residential tenants more time to pay that rent back. Tenants would have until February 28, 2022 to pay all rent debt accumulated between April 2020 and June 30, 2021.
The bill would also prevent landlords from reporting nonpayments to credit bureaus.
"I’s very good and very important that we’re doing this extension, and it’s also a drop in the bucket in terms of what tenants actually need to get the kind of protection we need," Schweitzer said.
While landlords like Kristina Smith, who rents out just one apartment, understand this extension is beneficial for tenants, she said she's had to tighten her belt without rent payments.
"I cannot imagine having the stress of seeing this unpaid rent amount just go up and up and up and up," Smith said. "My husband and I don’t rent a part of our townhome to get rich. We do it to pay our bill. To pay our mortgage."
Schweitzer said the state should also extend the eviction moratorium and forgive any back rent. This bill does not forgive rent debt, nor does it extend the moratorium. The state's eviction moratorium for non-payment is currently set to expire June 30, 2021.
The bill does say tenants cannot be evicted for rent debt accrued between April 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.
"We definitely want people to stay housed during this pandemic and there’s a lot of work we need to do to make sure renters are protected," Schweitzer said.
SB 282 passed in the senate Wednesday and had its first reading in the house Thursday.
