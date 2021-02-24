Oregon bill proposes increase in alcohol taxes to fund behavioral health, substance use programs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new Oregon bill would increase taxes on alcohol to help fund behavioral health and addiction services.
Those in recovery, like Tony Vezina who's been sober for nearly nine years, say this is what the state needs right now.
"Once I started using I was off to the races and it became the most important thing to me," Vezina said.
Vezina now runs the 4th Dimension Recovery Center in Northeast Portland.
He says alcohol was what started a lot of his addictions.
"People can like me can go to detox, go to treatment and then come to a place like 4d or miracles where they can get long term recovery but there isn't enough," Vezina said.
According to House Bill 3296, Oregon has the third highest untreated addiction rate in the nation, ranking 47th in access to addiction treatment.
The bill would increase the tax on beer or cider by nearly 2800 percent from $2.60 a barrel to $72.60 per barrel.
Wine taxes would increase by nearly 1700 percent from $.65 to $10.65 per gallon.
"It's really about how do we build a system of care that looks at prevention, looks at intervening in people's use of substances before they become addictive," Oregon Recovers Executive Director, Mike Marshall said.
Marshall says Oregon Recovers had a hand in developing this legislation.
"The Addiction Crisis Recovery Act will actually result in about 2500 more residential beds, I think 4000 outpatient programs all kinds of recovery housing all the systems of care we need to get the addiction rate down and the recovery rate up," Marshall said.
But opponents of the bill say this will hurt Oregon's large beer and wine industry, which the Oregon Beverage Alliance says is an essential part of the state's economy and is already struggling due to the pandemic.
"It's pretty shocking that somebody would propose particularly at this time an increase of that amount of money when we're already struggling to pay our bills, " Deschutes Brewery President & CEO, Michael LaLonde said.
LaLonde says the tax would trickle down to the customer.
"It would be incredibly painful at a time where we just don't have the ability to do something like that, we could not eat it ourselves," LaLonde said. "So that means it would have to be passed on the consumer if the consumer wants to pay additional money for beer, wine or spirits."
Oregon Recovers says the bill would increase on average a 12-oz beer by $.21 and increase a glass of wine by $.31.
This bill was just introduced and now sits on the speaker's desk for referral to a committee.
FOX 12 also found data from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on how much Oregonians are spending on alcohol.
According to that data, from May 2019 to December 2020 consumer liquor sales increased by $38 million.
(2) comments
"Oregon has the third highest untreated addiction rate in the nation, ranking 47th in access to addiction treatment" And yet Kate Brown is untoucable, a heroine of the liberals. 30+ years of Democratic rule, guess who is to blame?
Nothing a tax increase wont fix!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.