PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, breaking the single-day record. The state total is now 268,401.

Previously the record was 2,971 that was reported on August 19.

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,115.

The OHA also released its latest COVID-19 forecast on Friday.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated at 1.21 on Aug. 11, projecting a slight decline in the estimated growth of new cases from last week’s modeling scenario.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, or 3,000 daily cases and 165 hospitalizations by September 7.

Outdoor mask mandate takes effect in Oregon Masks are now required in most outdoor settings in Oregon effective Friday.

The transmission numbers come on the same day that an outdoor mask mandate was put into place in Oregon.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,098, which is 13 more than Thursday. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than the previous day.

There are 40 available adult ICU beds out of 663 total (6% availability) and 305 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,279 (7% availability).

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (9)

Benton (33)

Clackamas (187)

Clatsop (29)

Columbia (26)

Coos (88)

Crook (21)

Curry (13)

Deschutes (296)

Douglas (216)

Gilliam (1)

Grant (5)

Harney (11)

Hood River (14)

Jackson (313)

Jefferson (27)

Josephine (186)

Klamath (41)

Lake (2)

Lane (298)

Lincoln (58)

Linn (149)

Malheur (34)

Marion (317)

Morrow (17)

Multnomah (243)

Polk (104)

Tillamook (52)

Umatilla (74)

Union (15)

Wallowa (8)

Wasco (26)

Washington (227)

Yamhill (67)

