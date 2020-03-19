OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Breweries and pubs across the state are working to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry has been hit hard as rules and guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
Pubs, tap houses and restaurants are usually big business for craft breweries. With many closed or only offering take out, it has had a pretty big impact on the craft beer business.
Some breweries have shut down and laid off workers. Others have gotten creative in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coin Toss Brewing in Oregon City says they are now offering a beer delivery service as a way to make ends meet.
Oregon breweries are getting creative to keep business going during #COVID19. We met up with the folks at @cointossbrewing today. They will deliver beer to you in the Oregon City, West Linn, Gladstone area. We’ve got the story coming up on @fox12oregon at 4:00pm pic.twitter.com/22EtrveXSK— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 19, 2020
“We just try to roll with it each day,” Coin Toss Brewing owner Tim Hohl said. “Bottom line, I just want to keep my staff employed for as long as we can.”
He says they had to get the OLCC to sign off on same-day delivery and the process to get that approval was fairly easy.
“We were able to be pretty quick in putting everything together as a small company,” Hohl said.
He says they were able to make their first delivery on Tuesday.
“More than once I got out of the truck and I walked up with my bag of beer and the front door opened up and people were like, 'thank you so much,'” Hohl said.
They know their future is uncertain, but one thing they do know is they are going to fight to keep things going one beer at a time.
“The last thing I want to do is lay people off, they’ve got families they’ve got bills to pay, they are our number one asset, we have a great team here, that is the last thing I want to do, but the first thing I want to take care of.”
Oregon’s craft beer industry is a big player in the state economy. According to the Oregon Brewer’s Guild, it’s a $2.1 billion industry. There are more than 300 breweries across the state that employ around 10,000 people.
Coin Toss Brewing has set up an ordering system on their website.
