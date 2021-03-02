PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Brewers Festival will not take place in 2021.
Festival organizers announced the “incredibly difficult decision” online Tuesday. The plan is for the annual summer event in downtown Portland to take place again in 2022.
The 2020 Oregon Brewers Festival was also canceled last May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the event had been canceled in 33 years.
On Tuesday, organizers stated the next festival is lined up for July 27-30, 2022.
“Until then, stay safe and support your local pubs, breweries, and cider houses,” according to an online post.
(1) comment
Ridiculous- Texas and Mississippi are opening up- no masks but meanwhile good old Oregon is still destroying businesses.
