PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the first time in 33 years, the annual Oregon Brewers Festival has been canceled.
The 2020 Oregon Brewers Festival was scheduled to take place along the waterfront on July 22-25, but has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials released a statement Monday saying, in part:
"This decision was not made lightly. At the onset of the COVID-19 virus, we were hopeful that the situation might resolve itself by late July. But the health and safety of our guests, vendors, staff and volunteers is our top priority, and we have decided the risk of holding the festival is too great."
Officials are urging people to continue to support local craft breweries and cidermakers, saying: "The Oregon Brewers Festival is a celebration of craft beer, and we need to make sure our breweries are still standing when this crisis has passed."
The festival is scheduled to return and take place July 28-31, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
