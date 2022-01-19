Oregon Brewers Festival file image

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Brewers Festival is back! The beer-lovers event will return to downtown Portland this summer after two years of COVID-19 cancellations, organizers announced on Instagram Wednesday. 

They also announced a new festival, Hillsbrew, happening Feb. 25-27 in Hillsboro. 

The annual event was canceled in 2020 for the first time in its 33-year history because of the pandemic, then again in 2021 for the same reason. 

Oregon Brewers Fest is scheduled for July 28-30. It's one of the nation's longest-running craft brew festivals. You can learn more on their website.

