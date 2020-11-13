PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the announcement of new restrictions in Oregon to curb the rise of COVID-19 infections, the business community is not thrilled with what was laid out by the state on Friday. They say they worry about the impact these new restrictions will have on the future of some businesses.
Business owners say they understand the importance of getting the virus under control, but at the same time say outbreaks are not being traced back to businesses. Several business groups have sent a letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown with their thoughts on getting the spike under control.
The Coronavirus Recovery Business Coalition, which is an alliance of businesses and business associations, sent the letter urging Gov. Kate Brown to pause on any future business closures or curtailed operations and instead engage in a series of actions the state can take to slow the spread of the virus.
The letter outlined five different ideas that the coalition wants the governor to put in place immediately to help Oregonians understand how the protect themselves, their families, and friends from the virus.
“We all have to be doing our part to stop the spread of COVID, so we want to tell the governor we are with her, we want to work with her to stop the spread of COVID, Sandra McDonough, the CEO and president of Oregon Business & Industry, said.
The plan the group laid out includes implementing a COVID-19 public information campaign, increasing rapid testing and contact tracing, convening a task force to address social and community spread, establishing an advisory panel to address COVID needs, and establishing a comprehensive vaccine distribution plan.
“We’ve suggested it would be far better to focus on helping Oregonians understand how to be safe and that starts with how to celebrate safely, how do they manage their lives in a way during this extraordinary time to stop the spread of the virus,” McDonough said.
Willamette Valley Vineyards founder and CEO Jim Bernau says what was laid out Friday is frustrating.
“This is absolutely the wrong decision for the governor to make,” Bernau said.
His frustration stems from the new guidelines that will limit what his business can do.
“We have not had one case contact traced back to our winery, none of our employees have contacted the workplace or in communication with our guests,” Bernau said.
He adds the winery has taken every stop possible, including a NASA grade UV air filtration system to a special film on surfaces to kill viruses.
“We have spent over $50,000 just ourselves in our small business putting into effect these levels of safety,” Bernau said.
Willamette Valley Vineyards recently bought igloos to offer outdoor, safe seating for guests to enjoy food and wine in.
“We just recently purchased these igloos, we have installed igloos outside where guests can stay inside their family bubble, their safety bubble and still come out to the winery and enjoy food and wine,” Bernau said.
But now, under these new restrictions, they won’t be able to use until restrictions are eased.
“Of course the governor’s decision, we can’t have them,” Bernau said. “We can’t have them, which is absurd.”
He says he worries the impact these new restrictions will have on small businesses. Bernau also says this could have impacts on non-profits as well that use donations from local businesses.
The governor’s office says they have received a copy of the letter sent by the Coronavirus Recovery Business Coalition but don’t have an official response yet. A spokesperson for governor Brown’s office says they are urging Congress and Oregon’s Congressional delegation to work on Federal Aid to help Oregonians. They said the governor is calling on Congress to put aside political differences and deliver on a coronavirus relief package, including an extension of the weekly $600 benefit through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Compensation program.
The governor’s office says there are resources available to help Oregon small business owners. They say they can be found through Business Oregon’s Small Business Navigator, including grants through the Small Business Emergency Fund.
Read the entire letter sent to the governor’s office below:
(2) comments
The governor her staff and everyone supporting the shut down, of some businesses, need to give their salaries to the people and businesses they are hurting and possibly putting out of business. Theses businesses have spend lots of money complying and hoping to make a profit again, some day, again.
Live with what you voted for
