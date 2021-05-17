Oregon business owners interpret new CDC mask guidance as they await state regulations

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Some Oregon business owners are putting the new CDC mask guidance into practice.

On Thursday, the agency announced fully vaccinated people don't have to wear a mask in most situations. Gov. Kate Brown then adopted these guidelines and said further guidance for businesses was forthcoming. After four days, though, it's still not here, which is confusing and difficult to manage for business owners.

"Every night, having to check the news or to check our phones in the morning to see where things are at and where they're going to go next," said Terry Smoke, owner of the Troutdale General Store.

Smoke told FOX 12 he and his wife began allowing fully vaccinated customers to go maskless in their store on Friday.

"We were ecstatic because I'm 65-years-old, I've been wearing a mask now for so long, and…it takes my breath away all day long, wearing it," he said. "It's so hard to get by every day."

Smoke said business ran smoothly all weekend, but only because he didn't have to ask for physical verification.

"I'm not going to be the mask police. I am going to trust that people tell me the truth," said Smoke. "I would feel an invasion on people to ask them at the door to show me that identification or show me the proof. I just don't think that's my job."

Meanwhile, Lori Carroll, the owner of Jan's, a bookstore in Beaverton, said the new guidance hasn't changed her policies. Masking and distancing will likely stay as they are in her store, she said.

"For us, more than the mask, it's staying away from each other. We have very tight spaces here," she said. "If it really does become that it's okay not to wear your mask, that's fine. You can not. I'm still going to keep everybody really separated. And if you want to wear a mask, go for it. And I will probably continue to wear one for the foreseeable future because I don't want to get a flu or a cold."

FOX 12 asked the Oregon Health Authority and the governor's office when business guidance will come. They didn't have a clear answer. A spokesperson for the governor said businesses must continue operating under masking and distancing guidelines until then. When asked if they were planning on enforcing that, FOX 12 didn't hear back as of Monday evening.