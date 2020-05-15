Oregon businesses adapt to meet governor’s guidelines to reopen: ‘We’re making it work’

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Hair salons in Columbia County, one of 31 counties approved to reopen on Friday, are seeing some of their first customers in months.
The hair salons look different than before, however, with signs at front doors to notify customers on what they’ll need to do before entering for an appointment. Many businesses, including Shear Perfection in St. Helens, are also changing things inside to meet social distancing standards.
“We spent this last week just totally rearranging all of our dryer chairs we usually have over there together, we've spaced them out,” Dawn Paintner, a hairstylist and Shear Perfection co-owner, said.
Paintner says each hairstylist will pick a shampoo and dryer chair and that’s where they’ll stay for the day to keep with social distancing guidelines.
At the salon, Painter says each client will have to wait outside until a station is sanitized. Once they’re allowed in, they’ll come to a sanitizing station before they get a cut or style. Paintner says they’ve missed their clients and it’s nice to be back in business, even under restrictions.
“We're making it work, so hopefully, that's not going to be forever,” Painter said.
For smaller salons, like Absolutely You On 19th Hair, where there are just two hairstylists who share a space, owner Rayetta Granger says they’re spreading out their appointments so they’re not overlapping. They’re also ordering more capes so each client will have their own.
“We have quite a few elderly clients so we do try to be careful with them,” Granger said. “And we try to have them coming in by themselves and no other family members coming. And we're asking that they do wear masks and bring their masks, and if not, we do have masks here for them.”
Both hair salon owners say they’re not allowing walk-in appointments.
RELATED: No showers, no drinking fountains: Oregon gyms receive guidance to reopen
Other area businesses, including SunShine Pizza, are making similar changes as they work to adhere to the new restrictions. The restaurant says it has had to remove a number of tables to adhere to social distancing guidelines, going from about 175 seats to approximately 65.
“It's going to be one of those situations where we just have to live it and see where it goes,” Todd Stansbury, the owner, said.
Stansbury says the restaurant will now have a hostess at the front to seat people. Before, it was seat yourself. He says there will only be one entrance and exit with hand sanitizer. The game room, which is now serving as storage, will not be open.
Click here to see the full list of business requirements under phase one of reopening.
