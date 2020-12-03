PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Oregon counties shift into risk categories, many businesses are navigating a new wave of restrictions. That includes retail and grocery stores, which are capped at 50 percent capacity now for any counties in the extreme and high risk categories.
The World Foods Portland grocery store in Portland is large, which allows customers to keep their distance from each other fairly easily. The store says it is still taking extra precautions to make sure that they are following the state-mandated 50 percent.
Stores in Oregon will have to make sure they're monitoring the doors to allow enough space for social distancing. Oregon says that for counties in extreme-risk and high-risk categories, people are encouraged to not even enter stores and instead do curbside pickup.
That is also an option at World Foods, which says it has seen a big drop in customers this year. General manager Matt Martin says the store was usually busy with people who worked in the nearby offices and people staying in hotels.
With so many working from home now and not traveling, 2020 has eliminated a large group of shoppers, Martin says. But he says they still do have busy moments, which requires extra eyes on the floor to make sure the store doesn't get too full under state guidelines.
"Our grocery traffic is not as busy as the big box stores, you know, the big retailers, so we’re able to mitigate it a little bit better and we also have really specific hours that we know that we’re busy," Martin said. "So, we just kind of have all hands on deck at those times to make sure that we’re paying attention to customer count and occupancy."
Martin says during the freeze, while the state initially only required grocery stores to limit customers to 75 percent, World Foods also limited their customer amount to 50 percent, so they've have some practice operating at that capacity.
