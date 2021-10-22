Ore. (KPTV) – The FBI is warning businesses and agencies if they receive a bomb threat, it’s likely an extortion scam.

In a release Friday, the Oregon FBI said multiple complaints have come in through the FBI’s Internet Complaint Center regarding fake threats of bombs planted inside workplaces. The extortion goes on to demand a $5,000 to $20,000 payment be made through an email or to a cryptocurrency address. Workers are warned if they contact the police, the bombs will detonate remotely.

People receiving the threats have told the FBI the scam also includes death threats to themselves and their families.

The Oregon FBI said they were able to notice similarities in the filed complaints due to language used in the delivered threats.

So far targeted groups include internet service providers, education institutions and health care providers.

If you receive a threat, the FBI asks you notify them at www.ic3.gov.