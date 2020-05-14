BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Several businesses are suing Governor Brown claiming that her executive orders throughout the pandemic were made without consulting other legislators and now they want a judge to step in.
The lawsuit was filed by several businesses including a non-profit in Hood River that's helping businesses fight the governor's shut down orders and a gym in Beaverton called PDX Muscle.
The owner tells FOX 12 this isn't about money.
"It's about respecting my rights as a business owner and the rights of my customers,” David Parsons of PDX Muscle said. “I can respect people's right to stay home but people will not respect my rights to safely open a business and invite customers if they chose to.”
The lawsuit cites multiple executive orders put into place by the governor including 2007 which bans on-site consumption of food and drink and gatherings of more than 25 people and 2012 which is Oregon’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
It also claims the orders destroyed businesses including one that happened to be in a strip mall because it was ordered to close adding the moves prevented businesses like Parson's from making money.
He says one safe option for his gym is he could serve one person at a time, but it's been ordered to close as well.
"Really what it comes down to is I can operate by business better than any liquor store which has been deemed essential and people act like a gym is a very unsafe place, again, I’ll only speak for me, PDX muscle, but when I bought this place as a business and a gym our utmost concern is people’s health,” Parson said. "That doesn't mean we want to come and not social distance and take precautions necessary to limit the risks we are facing; we are asking for the right to make a choice on whether we can open or not.”
The lawsuit says the plaintiffs want a judge to step in and say the governor's orders are null and void so they can get back to business.
