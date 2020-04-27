WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Local butchers say meat prices are expected to rise significantly in the next few weeks.
As it's been more than a month since much of Oregon's economy came to a halt, many people are staying home. There are more meals to be made and there's more food to buy.
"We've seen a significant increase in families coming in and then stocking their freezers and stuff in anticipation of being home for a while," Ponderosa Meat Market owner Robert McCue said.
"The volume is increased at least double since the outbreak of the COVID and everybody staying at home, just everybody home eating three meals a day," The Meating Place owner, Casey Miller said.
For McCue and Miller, it means more customers. But it comes with higher prices and a lot of uncertainty right now.
McCue says industrywide, he's seen a 25 percent increase in the price of beef over the last month, and he expects it to go even higher in the coming weeks. McCue says he's tried to keep his prices down, but now has to make some changes.
For example, last month he says a pound of chuck roast was $4.99 and now it's $8.99.
Meat prices have already gone up significantly over the last month and the owner of Ponderosa Meat Market says they’re expected to rise even more over the next several weeks. He says industry-wide beef prices have already gone up 25 percent - full story tonight @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/cAh4NHrbtG— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) April 27, 2020
"Instead of being able to plan out you know a week or two weeks in advance like we have before in the past everything is day to day," McCue said.
McCue says he only recently had to make changes to his prices and that's because of demand and processing plants shutting down, so it's hard to know on a daily basis what they're going to get shipped into the shop.
He says there's a real possibility he'll have to limit customers on beef purchases soon. McCue says pork is also becoming more difficult to get right now. He says he ran out of bacon for the first time in the 10 years of owning the shop this past weekend.
Miller says he's expecting at least a 50 percent price hike in meat prices in the coming weeks. His best advice is to not panic buy.
"We're currently selling eighths of beef in big beef boxes that will keep freezers full for several weeks to at least hopefully weather the storm until prices level back out," Miller said. "It's hard to foresee. It's not a production problem, the animals are there the cattle are there it's a matter of getting it through the food chain but until all those big plants open back up the tap is dry."
