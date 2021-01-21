PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people in Oregon and seven in San Diego, California, experienced allergic reactions after receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say all the doses came from a certain batch: Moderna Lot 041L20A (you can find your lot number on your vaccination card).

No one experienced severe symptoms like anaphylaxis, but on Sunday, California officials put a cautionary pause on distributing this specific batch.

Two days later, medical experts from the Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup met to decide how they’d move forward.

As FOX 12 reported Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority recommended local providers continue vaccinating from this batch.

Oregon’s already vaccinated tens of thousands of people from it.

“We rely heavily on our experts here in Oregon and they thought that it was the right thing to do, to proceed with vaccinating people,” said Dr. Bukhosi Dube, a senior health advisor for OHA.

FOX 12 learned Thursday that California officials are also resuming use. You can read a full summary on the recommendations from the Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup at this link.

The Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup determined given the severity of the pandemic and the constraint on the number of doses, the use of this particular batch could resume across states in the Western States Pact.

“I’ve heard it said that you have a higher chance of being struck by lightning than getting an anaphylactic reaction, so I think the odds are pretty good that people should get the vaccine,” said Dube.

At this point, Dube doesn't know what to make of the batch and why people experienced reactions after receiving vaccinations from it. There isn't enough data yet.

Meanwhile, FOX 12 asked if delayed reactions could be connected to this Moderna lot.

You may remember the woman FOX 12 interviewed with a delayed vaccine reaction (her batch number didn’t match this particular one).

A spokesperson for OHA says they don’t know if they're connected at this point and are still investigating.

There are some cases in which the CDC advises a person should not get a COVID-19 vaccine, like if you've had an immediate or severe allergic reaction.

But overall, Oregon health officials are still strongly recommending you get a vaccine when you can.

They want to remind you they are safe, and reactions like these are extremely rare.