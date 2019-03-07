SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A discussion about harsher penalties for drug dealers was held at Oregon’s capitol on Thursday
House bill 2797 is also known as "Taylor’s Law."
The bill would require a sentence from nearly five years to more than ten years for those convicted of selling drugs that lead to a deadly overdose.
"Taylor’s Law" is named after Taylor Martinek.
He became addicted to opiates after doctors prescribed them for a shoulder injury then in 2017 he bought what he thought were Xanax and Oxycontin but instead it was a deadly dose of fentanyl.
He was only 24-years-old when he died.
“Neither my testimony nor this law will bring back my son. But hopefully it will protect those who have not yet died from a drug dealer,” Taylor’s mother Brenda Martinek| said.
“My heart breaks for all the friends and all the families and all the communities that are hurting in this way. But increasing penalties on people who supply drugs isn't going to make that pain go away, and it's actually not been shown to lower overdose death rates,” Haven Wheelock with Bloomberg School of Public Health said.
Critics also said it will make people afraid to call 9-1-1 if they're with someone who is overdosing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.