Oregon celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day as official state holiday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The second Monday in October has long been recognized as Columbus Day, but Oregon is celebrating it as Indigenous Peoples' Day. This comes after Legislature overwhelmingly approved a bill in the spring to recognize the day as an official holiday.

Oregon is just one of 13 states in the U.S. that recognizes the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The bill that passed replaces Columbus Day with a new holiday that recognizes that native people created thriving communities on American soil long before the arrival of European settlers.

"It's reclaiming and relearning all these things we once knew collectively," said Lluvia Merello, the executive director of Portland Indigenous Marketplace. "We had thriving civilizations. We didn't have poverty, we didn't have starvation. Our cultures worked to prevent those kind of things in a kind of collective way."

Portland Indigenous Marketplace and Great Spirit Church are hosting a live virtual event from the Architectural Heritage Center in southeast Portland to showcase those cultures. In addition to entertainment, the even gives Indigenous artists in the city a chance to sell their artwork and educate the public on their rich culture.

Merello says achieving economic sustainability is a huge factor in helping Indigenous communities thrive.

"The economic independence is especially important now with the economy so unstable, so that and combining that and keeping our traditions and cultures alive," said Merello.

The virtual event is open to the public and is free. It will be streaming until 7 p.m. For more information, click here and here.

In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, Governor Kate Brown released the following statement: