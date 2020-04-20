PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s been a difficult transition for Oregon childcare centers trying to adapt to the new COVID-19 realities. But despite challenges, some are keeping their doors open to provide care for the state’s essential workers, and some have opened up specifically for that purpose.
Many childcare centers have opted to close, primarily because parents are choosing to keep their kids home with them. But others are providing essential services to essential workers. Guidepost Montessori School opened two new locations early this spring specifically to serve children of frontline workers.
“We’re doing daily health checks at the door before they even enter the building. We check temperatures, we do health checks,” Jaime Sargent said. “We sanitize their belongings before they come into the building.”
The school’s south Beaverton and Tigard locations were scheduled to open as standard Montessori schools in August, but the school pivoted to meet the need brought on by COVID-19.
“We’ve gone beyond the basic measures,” Sargent said. “Typical group sizes, they’re allowing up to 10 children, we are capping our group sizes at eight children.”
Elsewhere around the state, pop-up childcare locations have emerged at schools and community centers.
“To date, we have about 35 emergency childcare pop-up applications that have been approved by the office of childcare,” Miriam Calderon, Oregon Early Learning System director, said. “That’s for a total of about 800 children, primarily school-aged children.”
Though some childcare centers that were forced to or chose to close due to COVID-19 have expressed concerns that the pop-up centers could siphon off families, the state doesn’t think that will happen.
“We’re hearing from them that they’re seeing that demand is very low,” Calderon said. “Most families are, I think, staying home and doing all that they can to not utilize group childcare.”
Guidepost doesn’t consider itself a pop-up and plans to resume Montessori School for families that were already enrolled once the state of emergency is lifted.
As for those families already enrolled in Guidepost, their spots are being held at a fraction of the normal tuition. In terms of childcare for the rest of the state, only centers approved to operate emergency childcare are allowed to be open, with an exception if they care for three of fewer children.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
