PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Mother’s Day is also being celebrated in local shelters.
The Oregon Chinese American Community partnered with The Salvation Army on Sunday to provide 400 meals to its shelters through the Portland metro area.
Volunteers delivered some of those meals at the Silvercrest Residence in northeast Portland Sunday afternoon.
The apartments house low-income seniors, and like so many people right now, they are not able to leave and see loves ones because of the pandemic, so events like this are a game changer.
“This gives them an opportunity to have somebody that has come in and just prepared something special for them, to be able to enjoy the day, and to realize there are people out in the community that care about them,” said Nancy Dihle with The Salvation Army.
These events are being celebrated in a hundred cities across all 50 states Sunday, as part of the United Chinese Americans “Food of Love Day.”
