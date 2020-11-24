WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - With Thanksgiving just two days away, this weekend marks the official start of the Christmas season for many people.
That means many people may be rushing out to get their Christmas tree. But like everything else, Christmas tree farm owners want to make sure people get their trees safely in a time of COVID-19.
Farm owner Rodrick Horner says the Christmas rush started much earlier than normal this year.
"If there’s something that everybody’s looking for in 2020, it’s a little bit of joy, and it appears that Christmas time is providing just that," Horner said. "Here at Yesteryear Christmas Tree Farm in Wilsonville, sales are booming. And it’s not just Christmas trees, it’s the full Christmas experience. They can even make it snow."
Horner says sales are up about five times from where they were this time last year. He also says managing crowds can be a bit of a challenge when you also have to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.
So, Horner has sanitizing stations at the farm and reminders to wear masks and social distance. He is also only allowing a limited number of people inside the shop at a time.
Horner says other Christmas tree farms in the area are implementing the same measures and also seeing the same boom in business. He says even in 2020, this is an exciting time, and that owning a Christmas tree farm has always been a dream.
"We wanted to do like a 50s, 60s old-fashioned Christmas," Horner said. "So, if you look at the movie Christmas Story, my inspiration came from that scene in there with the Christmas trees sitting there and the guy negotiating the prices. So, the truck and everything around here is supposed to have that old town feel so like when we were all kids."
In addition to safety measures at the farm, Horner says customers can order online and see the tree over Facetime for curbside pickup. They also do deliveries for a small free.
Special this year, the tree farm is customers to bring a toy for the Les Schwab and FOX 12 Christmas Toy Drive. Customers that bring a toy will recieve a 10 percent discount of their Christmas tree.
