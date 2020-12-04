(KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown's statewide freeze expired Thursday which means there are several activities that can resume to some degree, like gathering indoors for church on Sundays.
“The question we’ve been asking is just because we can, does that mean we should?” asked Weston Brock, director of Hear the Cry at Westside: A Jesus Church, said.
For the last nine months, Westside AJC decided they should not hold in-person services and instead hold them online, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We haven’t gathered on Sundays for a while. The name of the game for us from the beginning has been moving forward, we were looking at it through the view of caution and kindness," Brock said.
Now that Brown's freeze is over, counties are now divided by their COVID-19 risk levels: low, moderate, high and extreme. Multnomah County is in the extreme risk category, which means Westside AJC and others like it can only operate at 25% indoor capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
At Westside AJC, they have a garage that can hold up to 1,000 people. So, Brock said that's plenty of room to socially distance 100.
“We’ve always said when that’s allowed— when we can get to 100, then we would begin a strategy of regathering," Brock said.
So, after Brown announced the new guidelines, Brock said they got to work.
“All of our facilities and staff members is ready to keep under that number first of all and make sure everything stays in place: the registration ahead of time, the temperature check when you come in the door, cleaning things down between gatherings and even during the services cleaning restrooms," Brock said.
Westside AJC also just launched an online reservation platform to keep their capacity at 100.
“The main reason is so we can keep track of numbers and not just like ‘we’re open, first 100 gets it!’ We didn’t want to create that sort of environment," Brock said.
He said they plan to keep this system in place until further notice. If you're not comfortable attending church in-person just yet, Brock said they'll still provide services online.
