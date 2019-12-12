PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – If you like drinking beer, Oregon is a good place live.
The state claims two of the top 10 cities for beer drinkers and has one city in the top 20, a new study says.
Portland ranked number three, down from first place in 2018, according to SmartAsset.
Bend came in seventh, joining Portland in repeating its top 10 finish, but falling two spots, the financial technology company said. Eugene ranked number 20, just under Seattle.
The study in ranking the cities considered number of breweries, concentration of breweries and bars, and the average price of a domestic pint.
The top city this year, Cincinnati, had placed fourth in the 2018 study. St. Louis came in second. The entire report is available here.
