OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon City Commissioners passed a vote of no-confidence against Mayor Dan Holiday for his “detrimental actions that have negatively impacted the city.”
The commissioners voted unanimously during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, July 1.
The commissioners said in a letter they lost confidence in Holladay after he threated to go against Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order, violated the city’s policy and procedures by solicitation of private donations for a firework show and made social media posts about Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
At the meeting, the Commission President said they have decided to hire a third-party investigator to further examine the Mayor’s actions.
(1) comment
There are a LOT of Oregonians who have no confidence in Kate Brown.
