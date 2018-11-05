OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon City landmark of sorts was vandalized over the weekend.
“Tow Mater,” as the old truck is called, was found Monday morning with a smashed windshield.
“It’s real sad, disappointing, it hurts, it hurts everybody,” Del Bullock, owner of Bud’s Towing, who made Mater, said.
There are footprints on his hood, and Oregon City police say someone kicked the window in over the weekend.
“We’re just really disappointed because everyone loves it, ya know everyone at the police department even enjoys Tow Mater,” Sgt. Matthew Paschall said.
Tow Mater goes back about 10 years in Oregon City.
Bullock picked him up to sell for parts and then realized he had quite the resemblance to the character in the Disney movie “Cars.”
“One day I was looking at it and thought, OK, this has got some possibilities,” Bullock said.
The rest is history. Mater goes to birthday parties, retirement centers, they’ve had cookies made in his honor.
And day in and day out, he sits right along Highway 99 East.
“It’s always just really heartwarming to see something so positive in the community around us all the time,” Oregon City resident Jaimin Olsen-Kacalek said.
So you can only imagine the outrage when this community heard about what happened.
Hundreds of reactions on social media – even people who don’t live in Oregon City have a story of driving by, saying hi.
“It’s horrible to see, I mean the kids love him, I love driving by and seeing Mater when you drive in Oregon City, you say oh you’re in Oregon City there’s Mater,” Nikki Barron said.
So of course, the community is now pitching in to fix him.
They’ve offered new windshields, and even offered to install them.
Bullock says he’s so grateful for their support and just glad to keep the tradition going: “We’ve enjoyed it an awful lot.”
Police say they don’t have any leads on who could have hurt Mater.
So now everyone’s just wishing him a quick recovery.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
